"Together Again"Gerald “Jerry” T. Campbell, age 84 of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.Jerry was a proud friend of Dr. Bob and Bill Wilson for the past 55 years. His home group was Sunday night “Mentor Men’s”.Jerry was the loving husband of the late Beverly Campbell; father of Clifford Gerald Campbell and the late Michael Campbell; step father of Cindy (Steve) Letterle, Janet (Steve) Eyring and Steve (Stacey) Evans; grandfather of Anthony, Dylan and Hunter Campbell, Michael (Megan), Steven and Brian Letterle, Nicholas and Jonathan Evans and the late Jennifer Eyring; great grandfather of Marissa Letterle; brother of Audrey Kremm.Visitation will be held 2:00-7:30pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. Funeral Services will be held at 7:30 pm Monday at the funeral home.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit:www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019