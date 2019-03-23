|
|
Gerald Berth, age 78, of Willoughby, formerly of Mentor, passed away March 16, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland.He was born February 21, 1941, in Latrobe, PA. He was a loving, father, husband, son, and grandfather. Mr. Berth had been a Senior Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving for 28 years before retiring.He met his wife in Korea, where they married. He stayed by her side for seven years while she was in the nursing home. He continued to volunteer at the nursing home she was in after she passed. He would help take residents on field trips and talking with spouses who just had a loved one pass. He enjoyed spending his spare time reading, playing cards, and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his daughters, Angela Sirl and Jan (Mike) Higgins; granddaughters, Molly, Margo, Mary, and Paige; brother, Franklin Berth; and other loving family.He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Yong C. Berth; and son-in-law, Brian Sirl.A private family service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Mr. Berth’s memory can be made to Air Force Enlisted Village, 92 Sunset Lane, Shalimar, Florida 32579 or online at www.afev.us. or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019