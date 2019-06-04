|
|
Jerry was born October 23, 1946 to Fred H. McMurtry and Mable G. Skinner, of Painesville, OH. He was a friend to all, a Vietnam combat Veteran, and a local resident of Painesville, Ohio. He passed May 19, 2019 and will be dearly missed by all.There will be a short closed casket funeral service compliments of Adams/Mason Funeral Home of Akron with military honors at Western Reserve National Cemetery on June 6th at 2:00 PM, located at 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, OH 44273.
Published in News-Herald on June 6, 2019