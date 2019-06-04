Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald McMurtry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald D. (Jerry) McMurtry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald D. (Jerry) McMurtry Obituary
Jerry was born October 23, 1946 to Fred H. McMurtry and Mable G. Skinner, of Painesville, OH. He was a friend to all, a Vietnam combat Veteran, and a local resident of Painesville, Ohio. He passed May 19, 2019 and will be dearly missed by all.There will be a short closed casket funeral service compliments of Adams/Mason Funeral Home of Akron with military honors at Western Reserve National Cemetery on June 6th at 2:00 PM, located at 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, OH 44273.
Published in News-Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now