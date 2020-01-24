Home

Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
Gerald F. Powell


1946 - 2020
Gerald F. Powell Obituary
Gerald F. Powell passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 23rd, 2020. He was born in Cleveland on January 31st, 1946. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Powell and Marjorie Carelton Powell. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty L. (Fernandez); children, Richard, Michael (Becky), Steven (Jenni), and Kenneth (Sara); grandchildren, Jeanette (Bernard) Brunsdon, Samantha, Morgan, Sydney, Daniel, Itzamna, and Lily. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 27th, 2020, where Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. Inurnment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, www.hospicewr.org. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
