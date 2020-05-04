Gerald "Jerry" Ferraro, age 77, lost his fight with Alzheimer’s disease and passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. Jerry was the only child born to Jim and Catherine Ferraro on September 14, 1942. He graduated from Cathedral Latin high school in 1960 and enlisted in the Army in 1964, serving two terms of service. Jerry met his bride-to-be, Carol (nee: Koziol) in 1962 and this would be the start of their lifelong love affair - married in 1966, they had three children, Lori, Jim, Nicole. Jerry had a passion for everything sports and played basketball and baseball until his mid-50s, at which time he fell in love with golf. You could regularly find him working on his swing - hitting balls in mid-winter with chilling temps. Jerry was the proud "Papa" to Cooper and Zoe Allison and enjoyed attending their school and sports activities. Jerry retired from The Plain Dealer after 42 years and continued helping others as a driver for LakeTran, where he officially retired after eight years of service. Jerry had a generous and loving heart with every person he met. He had a great sense of humor and a unique phrase for every situation, i.e., we were regularly warned, "don’t get caught in the trick bag." Jerry had a nickname for everyone and made you feel special. He was incredibly humble and never stopped learning, including changing his first diaper in 2001. Jerry was devoted to his family and always there to listen or lend a hand. You would regularly hear him refer to his "Blondie" even in his final days. Jerry truly was one of kind and his legacy will live on in each person that he touched, especially within the heart and soul of his family. With the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 4 to May 6, 2020.