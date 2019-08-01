|
Gerald G. Lillstrung, 78, of Painesville, passed away July 31, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center. He was born September 28, 1940, in Painesville, to the late George and Elinor (Nighman) Lillstrung. Gerald was a lifelong Lake County resident. Gerald was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. His favorite hobby was fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. He retired from Lake Erie College as the Caretaker of the Manor House at the Equestrian Center. Gerald is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Craig) Gibson, of Painesville Twp.; and his son, Jeffrey Lillstrung, of Painesville; his grandchildren, Krystle (Matt Allen) Suszter, Kassandra (Jesse Cassidy) Gibson, Corey Gibson, and James Lillstrung. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Gerald H.; and brothers, Alan and Raymond. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue, (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Memorial contribuitons are suggested to an animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences, directions and to order flowers visit:www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 10, 2019