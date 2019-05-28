|
Gerald “Jerry” G. Thomas was born on November 19, 1945 and passed away surrounded by his immediate family on May 26, 2019 at the young age of 73. Jerry had a huge heart and a welcoming smile, loved to laugh, and lived for his family, especially his grandsons. He always had a plan, always knew what to say, knew someone everywhere he went, and was the ultimate optimist. Jerry had so many more stories to tell and so much more life to live. Jerry was a loving husband to Marilyn “Blondie” Thomas (nee Marko); dear father of Jacqueline (and Todd) Schonauer, Jennifer Eppich, and Timothy Eppich; cherished grandfather (“Papa”) of Tyler Schonauer, Timmy Eppich, and Jimmy Schonauer; son of the late George and Estelle (nee Sinennicki) Thomas; brother of Richard (and the late Carole) Thomas and the late James (and Terry) Thomas; and uncle of Jim (and Kara) Thomas, Christine (and Tom) Breitenbach, Natalie Moore, and Joe (and Lisa) Marko. Jerry was also an adored Godfather, great uncle, cousin, and friend of many. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, Ohio 44060 (Please meet at the church). In lieu of flowers and in honor of his “kid at heart” spirit, we would love if you would celebrate Jerry’s life by donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, . Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 29, 2019