|
|
Gerald H. Fankboner, age 85, of Concord Twp., OH, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 11, 1934 in Cleveland, OH. Mr. Fankboner was a cement mix driver for over 40 years. He worked for Osborne, Inc. then bought his own truck and incorporated as J & J Inc., contracting with Osborne until his retirement. Gerald was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed many things but some of his favorites included one tank trips where he and his family found many adventures together. He loved working in the yard, on his house and puttering in his garage doing wood working. But aside from driving on the open road, sitting on the beach watching the sun go down with his wife was his favorite pastime. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Judith E. (Butler) Fankboner; children, Elizabeth (George) Bailey, Dona M. (Fiancé: Paul Phillips) Taylor, and Daniel Gladen; grandchildren, Paige (Barry Lisching) Taylor and Carly Taylor, Courtney Taylor, Allen (Jennifer Jaklic) Phillips, Jason and Tasha Thompson, Scott and Jessica Bailey; great-great-grandchildren, Mason Weaver, Evi Grano, Mia Phillips, Harper and Lorelei Thompson, Aiden, Aria and Bella Bailey; brother, Thomas (Karrole) Fankboner; nephew and niece, Jason Fankboner and Shelly Fankboner-Carrillo; and great nieces and nephews, Clint, Mia, Justin and Josh; and brother-in-law, Thom (Marian) Butler. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Irene Fankboner; sister, Marlene Fankboner; niece, Melissa Fankboner; and brother-in-law, James Butler. The family is having a private visitation and memorial service with U.S. Marine Military Honors. The family requests contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020