More Obituaries for Gerald Brousseau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald J. Brousseau

Gerald J. Brousseau Obituary
Gerald J. Brousseau, 85, of Montville, passed peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hospice House of the Western Reserve, Cleveland, Ohio. Born October 25, 1934, in Timmins, Ontario, Canada, he was a Geauga County resident for 15 years, living in Montville and Chardon, Ohio. Gerald was the beloved husband of Rejeanne Marie Brousseau (nee Fex); loving father of Jeffery Joseph (Pam) Brousseau, Gary Joseph (Kathy) Brousseau; cherished grandfather of Emily (Dave) Bitterman, Joshua (Jamie) Brousseau, Gabrielle Brousseau, Lindsey (Braden) Cook; son of the late Emile and Leonie Brousseau (nee Ladouccur); brother of Claire (Tom) Page, Roger Brousseau (deceased), Romeo Brousseau (deceased); also survived by nieces and nephews. Gerald was a member of Teamsters Local 436, He was a horse racing jockey for 34 years, most of which was at Thistledown in North Randall, Ohio. Family and friends to meet Saturday, November 9th at 1 p.m. for a funeral mass at St. Patrick Church, 16550 Rock Creek Rd., Thompson, Ohio. Rev. Daniel P. Redmond will be the pastor officiating. Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. at the Century Village Museum, 14653 E. Park St., Burton, OH. Burial will be private.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
