|
|
Gerald “Gerry” J. McCabe, age 40, of Willoughby, passed away November 7, 2019. He was born in Bedford, on March 19, 1979. A man of many talents who loved his family dearly, his greatest joy in life was his wife and daughters. Gerry’s charm and sense of humor left lasting impressions on all the lives he touched, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Gerry shared a special bond with his dad who was his best friend. He was a proud and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Jill McCabe (nee Dedek); cherished daughters, Kayla and Madelyn; parents, Gerald and Bonnie McCabe; siblings, Patrick McCabe and Kristine Grisanti; nieces, Amanda, Ashley, Nicole, Savannah and Sofia; parents-in-law, Frank and Nancy Dedek. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Melissa McCabe. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Bede Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd, Mentor. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 12, 2019