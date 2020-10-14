1/1
Gerald Melnick
Gerald Melnick, age 82 of Eastlake, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020 at his home after a long illness with Parkinson's. Jerry was born March 26, 1938 in Wolfhurst, Ohio to the late John and Amelia Melnick.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susan Melnick; children, Sherry (John), Dawn (Michael), Gerald (Sammy); grandsons, Joshua and Jacob; sister, Katherine in New Jersey; many nieces and nephews. He was the youngest of twelve siblings, Hilda, John, Fred, George, Leo, Bill, Richard, Helen, Robert and Edward all deceased.Jerry was the best husband and father. One year he had a month off from work, we drove across country to California to visit friends and family. He loved to travel and made Susan's dream of going to Hawaii come true. Also we went on a cruise. Then grandsons came along. Jerry, the grandsons and our son would go fishing and camping, just having fun. We went on many bus trips, seeing our great country.My family and I would like to thank Hospice of the Western Reserve for having such wonderful people to work with. They were so great with Jerry. Thank you again.A live stream funeral service will be on Monday Oct. 19 at 11 Am via the funeral home website (www.brickmanbros.com).The family will receive friends on Sunday Oct. 18 from 4-7 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby ((MASKS ARE REQUIRED, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED).Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
