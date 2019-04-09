|
Funeral services for Gerald P. “Jerry” O’Malley, 78, will be 11 a.m Friday, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Rt. 615, N. of Rt. 2), Mentor. Jerry passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness. He was the loving brother of Eileen O’Brien, June Mason, and Thomas (Nancy nee Mullin); dear uncle of 12, great-uncle and great-great uncle of many. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Catherine (nee Lavelle) from Achill Island, County Mayo, Ireland; siblings, Maureen (Daniel, dec.) Gunn and Betty; brother-in-law, James O’Brien, and William Mason. He was a graduate of St. Aloysius, St. Ignatius High School, and John Carroll University. Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Germany. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to St. Aloysius Maureen Gunn Burse.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019