Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald T. "Jerry" Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald T. "Jerry" Campbell Obituary
"Together Again"Gerald “Jerry” T. Campbell, age 84 of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.Jerry was a proud friend of Dr. Bob and Bill Wilson for the past 55 years. His home group was Sunday night “Mentor Men’s”.Jerry was the loving husband of the late Beverly Campbell; father of Clifford Gerald Campbell and the late Michael Campbell; step father of Cindy (Steve) Letterle, Janet (Steve) Eyring and Steve (Stacey) Evans; grandfather of Anthony, Dylan and Hunter Campbell, Michael (Megan), Steven and Brian Letterle, Nicholas and Jonathan Evans and the late Jennifer Eyring; great grandfather of Marissa Letterle; brother of Audrey Kremm.Visitation will be held 2:00-7:30pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. Funeral Services will be held at 7:30 pm Monday at the funeral home.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit:www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now