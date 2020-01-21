|
|
Gerald S. Vihtelic, age 85, of Willoughby passed away January 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Anna, devoted father of Gregory (Lisa) and Sharon Dressler, loving brother of the late Betty LaJoe. Private funeral services Saturday, January 25 at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. (Willoughby) where family will receive friends Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. Interment Knollwood Cemetery. Contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 23, 2020