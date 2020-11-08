Funeral Mass for Gerald W. Bryan, 79, of Mentor, will be 12 Noon Wednesday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at church.) Mr. Bryan passed away Friday Nov. 6, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center in Willoughby. Born June 6, 1941, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for more than 50 years. Gerald was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor, enjoyed golf and bowling, and also liked to shoot. Mr. Bryan was the retired owner of Bryan Tooling and Machine Company in Mentor. Gerald was the beloved husband of 28 years to Margaret L. (nee Jancigar) Bryan; loving father of Julieanne Bryan; cherished grandfather of McKenna (James) Saunders; brother of Bettie Rae Brindle; brother-in-law of Rolls Jacobson; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul William Bryan; parents, John M. and Marion (nee Trommetter) Bryan; and siblings, Mary Ann Jacobson, John “Nick” (Linda, dec.) Bryan, Nancy Bryan and Tommy Bryan. Burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.