Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Wenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald W. Wenner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald W. Wenner Obituary
Gerald W. Wenner, age 84, of Newbury Twp., OH passed away October 4, 2019, at UHHS Geauga Medical Center, Claridon Twp., OH. He was born June 18, 1935, in Allentown, PA, son of Sheldon and Marie (nee: Hoffert) Wenner. Gerald was raised in Lewisburg, PA, graduated from Lewisburg High School where he met his wife, Carol Leonard, whom he married in 1955. After graduation he attended Bucknell University. He has lived in Northeast Ohio for over 60 years. When his children were young, he was a 4-H advisor to a horse and pony club and President of the 4-H Horse and Pony Division in Geauga County. Gerald was also President of Geauga County Tourism. For most of his life (over 50 years), he was a farrier and raised horses and cattle on the family farm in Newbury Twp. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing and camping with his family. In later years, he and his wife loved to travel to the southwest. He is survived by daughter, Deborah Wenner of Middlefield; son, Jeffrey (Annemarie) Wenner of Claridon Twp.; granddaughter, Jessica Diggs of Washington; grandson, Gregory Wenner; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Diggs; brother, David (Diane) Wenner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his wife, Carol; his parents; and brothers, Donald Wenner and Robert Schlott. Private family services were held. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now