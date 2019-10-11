|
Gerald W. Wenner, age 84, of Newbury Twp., OH passed away October 4, 2019, at UHHS Geauga Medical Center, Claridon Twp., OH. He was born June 18, 1935, in Allentown, PA, son of Sheldon and Marie (nee: Hoffert) Wenner. Gerald was raised in Lewisburg, PA, graduated from Lewisburg High School where he met his wife, Carol Leonard, whom he married in 1955. After graduation he attended Bucknell University. He has lived in Northeast Ohio for over 60 years. When his children were young, he was a 4-H advisor to a horse and pony club and President of the 4-H Horse and Pony Division in Geauga County. Gerald was also President of Geauga County Tourism. For most of his life (over 50 years), he was a farrier and raised horses and cattle on the family farm in Newbury Twp. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing and camping with his family. In later years, he and his wife loved to travel to the southwest. He is survived by daughter, Deborah Wenner of Middlefield; son, Jeffrey (Annemarie) Wenner of Claridon Twp.; granddaughter, Jessica Diggs of Washington; grandson, Gregory Wenner; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Diggs; brother, David (Diane) Wenner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his wife, Carol; his parents; and brothers, Donald Wenner and Robert Schlott. Private family services were held. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019