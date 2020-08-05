1/
Geraldine C. Adams
Geraldine C. Adams, age 99, of Madison, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Loving mother of the late Faith Walker. Devoted grandmother of Kylene (Richard) Duaso, and great-grandmother of Jacobb. Cherished sister of the late Earl, Kenneth, and Floyd Snyder, and Thelma Rick (from lake Mary, Florida). Aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was a very independent and hardworking woman and was a member of the Madison Curves and Snap Fitness until age 98. She enjoyed gardening, as well as spending her time outdoors in her yard. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. www.blessingcremation.com


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
