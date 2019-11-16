|
Geraldine “Gerry” Carol Chapman (nee Zakany), 89, of Hambden Twp., OH, passed away after a brief illness with her loving family at her side on Nov. 14, 2019.The daughter of Hungarian immigrants, “Gerry” was born Dec. 22, 1929 in the Hungarian neighborhood of Collinwood in Cleveland. She attended Nottingham Elementary School, Oliver Hazzard Perry Middle School, and Collinwood High School for 9th grade. In 1944 she moved with her parents, George and Julia Zakany, and her grandparents, Bela and Lydia Kiraly, to Hambden Township where they started a farm and construction business. She attended Chardon High School starting in 10th grade and graduated in 1947. She was a cheerleader and an honor student, as well as homecoming queen. On September 11, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart Lawrence (Mike) Chapman. In her youth, she enjoyed Euclid Beach Park and dancing to big band music.As a wife, mom and homemaker, she enjoyed planning family vacations, especially Niagara Falls & Botanical Gardens, and spent much of her time watching her children’s sporting events. In addition to raising her children, she volunteered at Geauga Hospital, the Hambden PTA and the Community Welcome Wagon. She also delivered food to local families in need. She did office work for the family construction company and lumber & hardware supply store, George R. Zakany Construction, Inc. and Hambden Building Products. Later in life she became an avid sports fan and watcher of HGTV. A gentle soul who was beloved by her family, Gerry was recognized by all who knew and loved her for her incredible memory and attention to detail. Her life revolved around her family, and she took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She had been a member of Hambden Congregational Church and was particularly active in the church when her children were younger.She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Lawrence (Mike) Chapman, of Hambden Twp.; sons Mitchell (Sandra) of Gates Mills, OH and Daniel (Victoria) of Hambden Twp.; and daughter Polly (Richard) Marabito of Gates Mills. Her beauty, grace and kindness also live on in the form of her grandchildren Rebecca Chapman of Cleveland Heights, OH; Rachel Chapman of Mayfield Heights, OH; Reuben (Becky) Chapman of Columbus, OH; Ruth Geraldine Chapman of Akron, OH; Michael Marabito of Cleveland, OH and Joseph Marabito of Chester Twp., OH; as well as in her twin great-grandsons, JoÃ£o and Paulo Chapman, of Mayfield Heights. Ten nephews, three nieces and several great- and great-great nieces and nephews also survive.She is preceded in death by her parents, George & Julia (nee Kiraly) Zakany, and her two infants Claudia and Steven.Family will receive visitors at Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, OH from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20. Services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, followed by interment at Hambden Cemetery in Hambden Township.The family suggests donations to The Geauga Hunger Task Force, 209 Center Street, #H, Chardon, 44024; geaugahungertaskforce.org.Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 18, 2019