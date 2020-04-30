|
|
Private family services will be held for Geraldine (Burgess) Ellis, 96, of Eastlake. Mrs. Ellis passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Broadview Multi-Care Center in Parma. Born October 18, 1923, in Cleveland, she has lived in Eastlake for the past 75 years. She loved being with her grandchildren, enjoyed dancing and gardening, especially her roses. Mrs. Ellis was employed as an assembler at Curtis Industries in Eastlake, retiring after 30 years of service. Survivors are her children, Gary (Cheryl) Maltry, Karen Davis, Sandra (Phil) Frankito, Wilson “Billy” Ellis and Curtis Ellis; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wilson F. Ellis on June 28, 1999. Her parents, Clifford and Lillian (Granger) Burgess; brothers, Ronald and Clifford Burgess and sister, Clara Barchonowicz are also deceased. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Township.
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2020