Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
523 Plum Street
Fairport Harbor, OH
Geraldine Emily "Gerry" Hadden


1924 - 2019
Geraldine Emily "Gerry" Hadden Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Geraldine Emily “Gerry” Hadden, 95, will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 523 Plum Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio.Family and friends may call 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 24 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.Gerry was born July 13, 1924 in the Collinwood area in Cleveland to George G. and Margaret Amy (Binnig) Gray. She passed away at her residence in Fairport Harbor July 19, 2019.Gerry was a 1942 graduate of Fairport Harding High School and a 1945 graduate of Huron Road Hospital School of Nursing. As a registered nurse she worked for the Lake County Memorial Hospital (East) for many years. Gerry was a life-long Fairport Harbor resident, a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Guild, and was a member of Fairport Harding High School Alumni Association.In 1977 she was appointed a board member for the Lake County General Health District and served her community in that capacity for 31 years.Gerry is survived by her son, Timothy (Helen) Hadden of Fairport Harbor; daughter, Amy (Brian) Holmes of Painesville; grandchildren, Jacob Hadden, Grace (Jeff) Lanzisera; Lynn (Jay) Phares and Kathleen (Brandan) Bowles; and great-grandchild, Joseph Lanzisera.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Hadden in 1990; her daughters, Suzanne Marie Hadden and Judith Ann (Bruce) Fairchild; grandson, William Holmes; brother, Delmar Gray; sister, Evelyn Blakeslee; and her parents.Donations in Gerry’s memory may be made to St. Anthony’s Church Building Fund.
Published in News-Herald on July 23, 2019
