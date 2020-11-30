Geraldine “Jerrie” Fisher Jerrie Fisher, 78, a resident of St. Louis, Mo., passed away suddenly on Sunday November 29, 2020. Dearest Mother of Susan Kuhar (Ed), Donna Duffy (Michelle) and Laura Walsh (Robert); Sister of John Larker (Christine). Loving Grandmother of Samantha, Bradford, Adam and Allison. Great Grandmother of Kaylee, Jacob, Andrew, Braxton and Cayden. Aunt and good friend to many. Jerrie enjoyed traveling with family. She loved cruising and hanging with her friends in both Mentor and St. Louis. A celebration of Jerrie’s life will be reserved for a later date. Donations can be made in Jerrie’s name to breast cancer research.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store