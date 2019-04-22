|
|
Geraldine Horton (nee Caldwell), age 79, beloved wife of the late Frank E.; dear mother of Diane (Lawrence) Hale, Thomas Horton, and the late Richard Horton; grandmother of Lisa Cox, Christie Hale, Frank and Grace Horton; great-grandmother of Gwen Hale, Lilian Cox, and Benjamin Cox, Jr.; sister of Charlene and eight other brothers and sisters. Geraldine passed away April 21, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Whitehaven Cemetery in Mayfield Village, Ohio. Contributions to the family would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019