Geraldine Imhoff, age 95, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 6, 1924, in Cleveland, the daughter of Peter J. and Grace E. (Dunlap) Mottl. She married Donald Imhoff in Cleveland, Ohio on January 11, 1947. Geraldine was a member of Lighted Cross Lutheran Church in Ashtabula Harbor. She was also a co-founder of the Needles and Chatterers as well as a member of TOPS. She is survived by daughters, Lynn Imhoff, Gail (Wayne) Schmidt, Jan (John) Griessel, Gwen (Thomas) Moyer; son, Mark (Joy) Imhoff; grandchildren, Jonathan (Lisa), Samuel (Dianne), and Peter Moyer, Emily (Carl) Sharp, Philip Griessel, Beth Ann and Deanna Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Thaddeus, Theophilus, Matthias, Elias, Abigail, Aiden and Emma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; brother, George Mottl and sister, Betty Venecek. A private graveside service will be observed at Fairview Cemetery in Madison. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Contributions in Geraldine’s name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 or Lighted Cross Lutheran Church, 2310 W 9th St., Ashtabula, OH 44004. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
.