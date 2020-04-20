|
|
Geraldine Jones (88) passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Gerry was a force of nature, both loving and mischievous. She adored her daughter, grandchildren and parents. Her secondary loves were jewelry, bulldogs, turtles & sugar. She was intelligent, had a wicked sense of humor and was a talented soprano singer.Born on July 5th, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Gerry was the daughter of Constan Bienick and Helen Wojtanowski. In the late 1940s, she was a stunt rider in Speedy Sayers’ Motordrome Show, performing acrobatics while on a moving Indian motorcycle. A hard worker, she held other numerous jobs during her lifetime, ranging from factory work to clerical work on a stock exchange and in the medical field. Forced to drop out of high school to help provide for her family during the lean years of World War II, she later became a proud graduate of Glendale Community College as a middle-aged woman.Gerry was a longtime resident of Peoria, Arizona. She was married to James Owen “Jim” Jones, her late husband, for nearly 48 years at the time of his passing in 2003. They enjoyed traveling the Southwest & the Pacific Coast, watching movies and spending time with family. In 1999, they relocated to Painesville to live with their daughter and son-in-law.Gerry is survived by her devoted daughter, Faith Robidoux and her son-in-law, Maurice of Painesville; her adoring grandchildren – Holly Tolley (Paul) of Weston, MA, David Robidoux (Lisa) of Brea, CA and Andrew Robidoux of Painesville, who spent the last 20 years providing loving companionship and care to her; one cherished great-grandchild, Tristan Robidoux of Brea, CA; and her older brother, Louis Binick of Phoenix, AZ.She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jim; two sons lost in childbirth; her sister, Lillian Abromowitz; her brother, Kenneth Binnick; and her ex-husband, Robert McCann.Arrangements have been made with Johnson Funeral Home in Painesville to handle her cremation. At a later date, private funeral services will be held graveside at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott, AZ. She wished to be inurned with her parents there who she deeply loved.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2020