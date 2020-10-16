Geraldine S. Wise (nee Boden), age 95 of Eastlake, passed away at Lake West Hospital on October 14, 2020. She was born October 13, 1925 to the late John and Sylvia Boden. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1943 and went onto the Cleveland Training School of Nursing at Huron Road Hospital and was a Cadet Nurse during WWII. She graduated from Huron Road Hospital as an RN in 1946 and remained an Alumni Member for over 74 years.Geraldine was married to the late Robert Wise for over 60 years before his death in 2009. She loved to travel with her husband, gardening and being with her family. She was kind and always saw the good in everyone with her special smile. Geraldine was a member of the Willoughby United Methodist Church. She is the loving mother of Jeffrey Wise, Gloria (William) Boyd; grandmother of Amanda (Eric) Drda; step grandmother of Jason and Eric (Kim) Boyd; great grandmother of Amelia Drda, Colin and Gannon Boyd; sister of the late Richard (Bonnie) Boden, William Boden, Jean (Tom) Royse and Carol (James) Ball; sister in law of the late Edna (Howard) Bruck, Helen (Joseph) Myers, Florence (Michael) Depner, Agnes (Melvin) Hanna and Charles (Geraldine) Wise; aunt and great aunt of many.The Wise family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – Noon on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., (which is located on the grounds of McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home). A funeral service will be held at Noon at The Abbey of Willoughby. Burial at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland. Please observe social distancing and bring a mask covering.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services.To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com