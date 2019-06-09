Home

Gertrude Chevalier, age 81 of Concord Twp., passed away June 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 3, 1937 in Reedsville, Ohio.Mrs. Chevalier had worked as a waitress at the former Dinner Bell restaurant in Painesville. She was a talented seamstress and quilter; she also loved to go to yard sales. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and son at Roaming Shores in Rock Creek.She is survived by her son, Michael Chevalier; daughter, Debbie Chevalier; son, Scott Chevalier; brother, Jess Buchanan and goddaughters, Sheila Kay Honsacker and Trisha Jean Honsacker.She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; parents, Alvin and Nora Buchanan; daughter, Christy Lynn Chevalier; daughter-in-law, Juanita Chevalier; sister, Betty Rockhold; brother, Spencer Buchanan and sister in law, Ferra Lou Barringer.The family will receive friends from 3-8 pm Wednesday June 12, 2019 at the residence, 6778 Ravenna Rd., Concord Twp., Ohio 44077.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, Ohio. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
