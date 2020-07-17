Gertrude Elizabeth Crofoot, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home on July 17, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Perry, she was born, August 20, 1929, the daughter of August and Alice (Kellog) Bittig. She married the late Roderick G. Crofoot Sr. on May 3, 1948, in Painesville. A 1947 graduate of Perry High School, Gertrude retired from Paisley Farms in Mentor. She also worked for the Perry Schools as a cook in the cafeteria. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. She leaves behind sons, Roderick Jr. (Betty), John (Fran), and Wade (Connie) Crofoot; daughters, Sharon Bevington, Jennie (Kenneth) Drain, Penny (Andrew) Harris, and Kimberly (Robb) Cupp; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Bittig; and sisters, Carolyn Chapman and Pat Boehnke; and her dog, Roxy. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, George Bevington; sisters, Evelyn, Marion, Grace, Florence, Charlotte, and Doris; and brother, Robert. A Graveside Service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, River Street in Madison Village. Pastor Stoney Drain of Painesville Baptist Church will officiate the Service. Contributions may be made in Gertrude’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid-19, wear masks, and practice social distancing. The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
.