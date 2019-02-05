|
|
Gertrude “Trude” Menart (nee Soboslay) age 81, dear wife of Robert. Loving mother of Michael (Michelle) and Louis. Grandmother of Meghan and Claire. Great-grandmother of Sydney-Rae. Sister of the following deceased, Mathew (Helen), Chester, Gerald, Daniel, and Martha. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.Friends received at Zele Funeral Home, 452 East 152nd St., Cleveland, Ohio 44110, Friday from 2 to 7 p.m.Services on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St, Mary Church, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Mary Church or Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110 would be deeply appreciated by the family.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2019