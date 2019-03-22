Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Giacomo "Jacob" Marucci

Giacomo "Jacob" Marucci Obituary
Giacomo “Jacob” Marucci, age 89, of Willoughby, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Heights, OH.
He was born January 1, 1930 in Cleveland, OH.
Mr. Marucci was a retired truck driver for Hough Bakeries.
Jacob enjoyed golf, bowling, boating, football and family. He loved watching his grandchildren play any sport, he loved them all.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Barbara S. (Mathis) Marucci; children, Rick (Patti) Marucci, Patrick and Greg Marucci, Kelly Belnap, and April (Rob) Heym; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Lottie Lewis.
Preceding Jacob in death are his son, Michael Marucci; step-son, Thom Lewis; step-daughter, Kimberly Lewis, granddaughters, Danielle Lewis and Kathryn Sirianni; parents, Giacomo and Florence Marucci; siblings, Katherine “Kay” (Mike) Cefaratti, Marie (Anthony) Ferrara, and Joseph (Josephine) Marucci; and former wife, Joanne Cooney.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to , 1240 E. 9th St., Cleveland, OH 44199.
Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
