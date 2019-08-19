|
|
Gilbert O. Thornton, Jr., age 83, of Chardon, passed away Aug. 18, 2019 at UH Geauga Medical Center. Born Dec. 11, 1935 in Albion, PA to Gilbert and Gertrude (nee Bishop) Thornton, Sr., he had been a lifelong area resident. Gil served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a factory worker, retiring from Pentair in 2000. Gil married Carol (nee Kangas) Tommer on December 11, 1993. Survivors include his wife, Carol Thornton, of Chardon; children, Terri (George) Miller, of Chattanooga, TN, Barry Thornton, of Odessa, TX, Bryan (Beth Taylor) Thornton, of Mooresville, NC, and James (Susan) Tommer, of Montville; siblings, Leonard Thornton, of Cheyanne, WY, June Disney, of Mesa, AZ, and Joyce Thornton, of Phoenix, AZ; seven grandchildren; one great-grandso;n and four special "grandchildren." He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, George and Rudy Thornton, Jean Forinash, Pauline Thornton and Mary Taylor. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville, 1009 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. A burial will take place at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 20, 2019