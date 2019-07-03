Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
37940 Euclid Ave
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Giovanna (Caranfa) Koenig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gina Giovanna (Caranfa) Koenig Obituary
"Together Again"Funeral Mass for Gina Giovanna (nee Caranfa) Koenig, 90, of Willoughby, will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Fr. Michael Troha will officiate. Mrs. Koenig passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Heartland of Willoughby. Born June 24, 1929, in Cleveland, she had been a Lake County resident for 57 years. Gina was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby for 57 years, where she volunteered at the Chapel. She was a loving homemaker and enjoyed baking and sewing. She found great joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Prior to her marriage, Gina was a switchboard operator for Royal Typewriter. Gina was the loving mother of Michael J. Koenig, and Loretta (Kenneth) Reed; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Tom) Dragar and David Reed; great-grandmother of Emmy and Reed; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Koenig; parents, Giovanni “John” and Maddalena (nee Colorossi) Caranfa; and siblings, Anthony (Jennie, dec.) Caranfa, and Mary Ann (William, dec.) Melaragno. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Family suggests donations in her name may be made to Heartland of Willoughby, C/O Arcadia Unit, 37603 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now