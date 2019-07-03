|
"Together Again"Funeral Mass for Gina Giovanna (nee Caranfa) Koenig, 90, of Willoughby, will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Fr. Michael Troha will officiate. Mrs. Koenig passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Heartland of Willoughby. Born June 24, 1929, in Cleveland, she had been a Lake County resident for 57 years. Gina was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby for 57 years, where she volunteered at the Chapel. She was a loving homemaker and enjoyed baking and sewing. She found great joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Prior to her marriage, Gina was a switchboard operator for Royal Typewriter. Gina was the loving mother of Michael J. Koenig, and Loretta (Kenneth) Reed; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Tom) Dragar and David Reed; great-grandmother of Emmy and Reed; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Koenig; parents, Giovanni “John” and Maddalena (nee Colorossi) Caranfa; and siblings, Anthony (Jennie, dec.) Caranfa, and Mary Ann (William, dec.) Melaragno. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Family suggests donations in her name may be made to Heartland of Willoughby, C/O Arcadia Unit, 37603 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 6, 2019