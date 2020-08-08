Ginny Cirino (nee Fratianne), age 89, passed away August 6, 2020 in Beachwood, Ohio. Born April 5, 1931 in Cleveland, she was a resident of Chesterland for 53 years.Ginny graduated from John Carroll University in 1958 with a degree in Sociology. She was an elementary teacher at St. Henry’s in Cleveland, and later, was a preschool teacher at Suburban Nursery school in Chesterland. Ginny was a faithful member of St. Anselm Parish in Chesterland, and spent many years in service to the parish, including on the bereavement committee, serving those in need of comfort, as well as the committee that counting the offertory for the church. Ginny loved music, sports cars, wine and chocolate martinis, and the Cleveland Browns. She also enjoyed board and card games like Rummikub and Taboo, and kept up with her group of friends playing bunco for over 30 years. Of course, her main hobby was shopping (and slipping cash to her children and grandchildren). Ginny was selfless, compassionate, and unfailingly devoted to her family and friends. Most of all, Ginny enjoyed the company of others. She enjoyed taking walks with her neighborhood friends and talking on the phone. She was loved by many and showed her love for others with smiles, laughs and hugs. She addressed everyone she talked to with a compassionate “Honey”. She will be missed by all.Ginny is survived by her children Robert (Dina), Chris (Andrea), Sussan, Gary (Susan), and Paul (Mary); nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.She is preceded in death by her husband Paul; parents Carmen and Angeline (nee Gallucci); her brother Robert (Peggy) Fratianne and sister Angelina Fratianne.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland on Tuesday 5-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Church of Saint Anselm, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland (please meet at church) (Live Stream of Mass available at www.stanselm.org
) Interment Lake View Cemetery. (Masks are required & social distancing will be observed at all services).For flowers, lilacs and roses preferred (no lily’s), or donations may be made to St. Anselm Church in Ginny’s name. Online tribute video and condolences offered at www.gattozziandson.com