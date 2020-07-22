On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Gisela A. Evola, of Madison, Ohio, loving mother of three children, cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, at the age of 72.Born in Frankfurt, Germany, Gisela immigrated to the US with her parents when she was five years old. For nearly fifty years, Gisela was a hair stylist and business owner. Through her work and businesses, she developed lifelong bonds that remained strong to the day of her passing.Gisela will be remembered for her passion for living life to the fullest, outsized personality for her tiny frame, flare for fashion, and infectious smile that brought light to every room she entered.All caregivers that tirelessly supported her are deeply appreciated.Survivors are her sons, John (Noreen), Anthony (Kristin), and Carmen (Jaime) Evola; grandchildren, Taylore, J.J., Erin, Hannah, Jared, Samantha, and Ellie; mother, Margot Grossman; and her sister in law, Debbie Grossman.She was preceded in death by her father, Philip Grossman, and her brother, Jack Grossman.The family will receive friends from 10:30am – 11:30am Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass in memory of Gisela will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions made in memory of Gisela Evola to the Cleveland Clinic Rheumatology Department: Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com
