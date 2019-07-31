|
|
Gladys H. (Kielt) Tomsic, age 84, of Kirtland, OH, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, OH. She was born December 26, 1934 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Canada. Mrs. Tomsic was a homemaker, who enjoyed gardening, passing her love of flowers and plants on to her family. She could often be found polka dancing with her husband and their friends. She cooked great meals and lived for family dinners on every holiday. She had a very special love for her grandchildren and great-grandson. Gladys was a longtime member of Divine Word Catholic Church in Kirtland and the SNPJ. She was proud to become a U.S. Citizen in 2016 after coming to the U.S. in 1962. Survivors include her children, Laura (Greg VanDriest) Swetland and Stephen Tomsic; grandchildren, Lisa (David Weber) Swetland and Andrew Neal; great-grandson, Joseph Weber; sister, Jessie Bourdeau; nieces, Cindy Bourdeau and Carrie (Gregg) Tuckwell; and great-niece and nephew, Riley and Owen Tuckwell. Preceding Gladys in death are her husband of 51 years, Joseph W. Tomsic; parents, Joseph and Katherine (Wrucha) Kielt; brother, Chester Kielt; brother-in-law, Thomas Bourdeau; and beloved dog, Muffy. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland, OH. Please meet at the church. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 2, 2019