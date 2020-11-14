1/1
Gladys I. Grey
Gladys I. Grey, age 93, owner of Kenisee Grand River Camp & Canoe in Harpersfield Twp., died Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020 at the Jefferson Healthcare where she had been a patient the past month.She was born July 15, 1927 in Cleveland, the daughter of Edward & Claire (Whitenhafer) Federer and has resided in the area since 1973, coming from Parma. Besides owning the campground, Gladys was a real estate agent with Jim David Realty in Jefferson for several years.She was one of the charter organizers of Ashtabula Co. Tourism. She enjoyed all crafts and was an excellent cook.Survivors include three children, Pamela (Jim) Johnson of Geneva, Alan Grey of Lakewood and Curt (Marge) Grey of Geneva; five grandchildren, Stacey, Aaron, Carly, Britt & Bart and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, August “Gus” Grey in 2011; a daughter, Dawn Grey in 2015; two brothers and four sisters.A Celebration of Life will be announced next summer to be held at the Kenisee Grand River Camp & Canoe in Geneva. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Assoc.-Mentor Chapter, 8522 East Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory and staff, Jefferson, Ashtabula & Geneva is honored to serve the Gladys Grey family. View obituary, express condolences or light a candle at fleming-billman.com.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc.
49 West Jefferson Street
Jefferson, OH 44047
(440) 576-4055
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fleming Funeral Home Jefferson
