Funeral Services for Gladys I. Metz (nee Green), age 80, of Euclid, will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe.
Mrs. Metz passed away August 22, 2019 and was born on February 25, 1939 in Wheeling, WV.
Gladys was a member of Eastern Star Miriam Chapter One. She enjoyed reading, camping, adult coloring and doting on her grandchildren.
Gladys was the beloved wife of James; dearest mother of Kimberly (Dewey) Meyer; devoted grandmother of Eric Meyer, Samantha Meyer, Jennifer (Joshua) Spangler, Cody (Jenna) Meyer, Cheyenne Meyer and Kaleb Meyer; dear sister-in-law of Mary Lou Green.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha (nee Roberts) Green; siblings, Robert Green, John Green and Evelyn Green.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 27 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019