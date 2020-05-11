Gladys Jean Fergus, 89, of Eastlake, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was reunited with her late husband, Glenn, on the exact date and time of their 67th wedding anniversary. Jean was born to Earl and Lillian Galloway on March 19, 1931, in East Liverpool. A graduate of Collinwood High School, she has resided in Eastlake for the past 61 years. She retired from Curtis Industries after more than 20 years and became an avid mall walker. Jean enjoyed travel, gardening, and spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughters, Karen Fergus, Gwen (Tom) Johnson, and Kris Smock; grandchildren, Joshua, Meghan, Kiersten, Rhiannon, Morgan, Colleen, and Sherri, Sheryl, and Heather; sister, Mary (Franklyn) Kull. She also leaves behind many family members, friends, and the mall walking crew. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Private burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or donate online at https://hospicewr.org/tribute.
Published in News-Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020.