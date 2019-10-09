|
Glenda G. Thurston, age 83, of Painesville, died on October 7, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1936 in Cleveland to the late Glenn M. and Eula (nee: Tredway) Thurston. Glenda was a teacher with Willoughby Eastlake Schools and Bryant and Stratton College. She was a very active member and volunteer at First Church Congregational in Painesville. She devoted her time generously to the Lake County Historical Society, The Indian Museum, and American Red Cross Bloodmobile. Glenda also donated to many non-profits and individuals. Glenda is survived by her sister, Diane T. Herendeen; niece, Heidi H. Herendeen; and nephew, Thomas (Sharon) Herendeen. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Mentor Municipal Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019