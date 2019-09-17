|
|
Glenda H. Paciorek, age 76, of Willoughby, passed away September 16, 2019. She was born in Tazewell, TN, on August 26, 1943, to the late Roy and Bessie Lakins (nee Shelton). She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. Glenda is survived by her children, Dawn Paciorek and Michael Paciorek (Jessica Bonanno); grandchildren, Heather (Larry) Partin, Nathan Paciorek, Matthew Massengill, Brennan Paciorek, Aiden Paciorek and Ava Paciorek; great-grandchildren, Austin and Ashton; siblings, Dorothy, Joyce, Gary, Robert and Rhonda; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Martin R. Paciorek; sons, Martin R. Paciorek II and Robert Steven Paciorek; and sister, Jackie Mulneix. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 from to 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held also at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019