McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Glenda W. Hodgson


1940 - 2020
Glenda W. Hodgson Obituary
Funeral services for Glenda W. (nee Truesdell) Hodgson, 79, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mrs. Hodgson passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Aug. 16, 1940, in Painesville, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Glenda was a homemaker, who enjoyed gardening, dancing, her cats, and listening to the oldies. She especially loved her family and treasured time spent with them. Mrs. Hodgson had retired from Drug Mart after 35 years, where she had worked in the pharmacy as a pharmacy technician. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to William R. Hodgson; loving mother of Ellen M. (Scott) Sherman, William R. Hodgson Jr., and Linda W. (Riley) Byrd; cherished grandmother of Michael Sherman, Tyler Sherman, Austin Byrd, and Sydney Byrd; and sister of William Truesdell and Lela Seiders. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Geneva (nee Bean) Truesdell; and grandson, Brandon Sherman. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
