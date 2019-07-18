Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perry First Baptist Church
3918 Main St.
Perry, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Perry First Baptist Church
3918 Main St.
Perry, OH
Glenn E. Weingart Obituary
Glenn E. Weingart, 88, of Madison, Ohio, died July 9, 2019 at Mt. St. Joseph Rehab Center after a long, hard battle with cancer.
He was born February 8, 1931, in Salem, Ohio, to Rolland and Lorena (Rogers) Weingart.
He farmed at R.E. Weingart & Sons, Inc. of Streetsboro until 1978, and as a nurseryman at Herman Losely & Son, Inc. in Perry, Ohio from 1978 to 2013.
He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, gardening, and sports. He was a devoted Browns fan. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his brother, Vernon; son, Randy (Elaine) Weingart, of Eastlake; grandsons, Michael (Cassandra), Brian (Jill), and Andrew; 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; brothers, Gene and “Cork.”
The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Perry First Baptist Church, 3918 Main St., Perry, OH 44081. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve (hospicewr.org.tribute), the Perry First Baptist Church, or the (donate3.cancer.org).
www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
