Glenn George Rex was blessed. He had a loving and supportive wife of 63 years, Ethel Horvath Rex who preceded him in death. They had four children, married to wonderful spouses, who in turn gave him 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and another due in September. Throughout his long life he experienced trials (personal and financial), hardships, WWII, disappointment, loss of loved ones, cancer himself and in some of those he loved. In everything he went through and everything we go through, we have a choice to make. We can turn to the Lord for guidance and salvation, or we can turn bitter. Time and again, Glenn turned to the Lord, and we know he now is with Him. “Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him.” - James 1:12. Children are David (Karen, nee Lantz), Keith, Nancy Moritz (Brad), and Merry Poe (Greg). Twelve grandchildren – Courtney Rex Crawford (Jason), Jessica Rex Leadbetter (Kyle), Tyler Rex (Claire), Logan Moritz (Lindsey), Jared Moritz (Hannah), Evan Moritz, Jonathan Moritz, Samantha Poe Wittensoldner (Jared), Rex Poe (Samantha), Carter Poe (Rachel), Casey Poe, Sadie Poe Ledford (Zach). Eighteen great-grandchildren - Graham, Miles and Ellie Crawford, Rogen, Mason, Jaxon and Kalyn Leadbetter, Grady and Carson Rex, Connor, Elizabeth and Grace Moritz, Oliver Moritz, Landon, Rylee and Vincent Wittensoldner, Callen and William Poe. Glenn was born April 24, 1926, the oldest of four brothers from Charley S. and Evelyn G. Rex. He is survived by brother, Howard. Harold and Harry preceded him in death. Private family services. A public Memorial Service will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church, 12419 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the USO www.uso.org or the . Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020