Glenn I. Gressley, 87, of Eastlake, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 5, 2019. He was born March 28, 1932 in Euclid.Mr. Gressley worked as an engineer for Conrail Railroad for 44 years before his retirement. A U.S. Navy veteran and a longtime Mason, Glenn enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, watching the Indians and Ohio State games, baking, and making coffee every morning for his loving wife!Survivors are his wife, Betty; children, Cindy Gressley, Linda (Edward) Ogrich, and Tim (Debbie) Gressley; grandchildren, Timothy (Danele) Gressley, Dr. Lauren (Dr. Perry) Evangelista M.D., and Jessica (Kyle) Deighan; and his great grandchildren, Kendal, Zayne, Grayson, and Addison.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Catherine Gressley; twin brother, Gene; brothers, Jack and Dick; and his grandson, Joshua.The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A funeral service in memory of Glenn will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland.The family requests contributions be made in memory of Glenn to, Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 7, 2019