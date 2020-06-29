Funeral services for Glenn L. Zeiler, Sr., 67, of Mentor, will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required. Glenn passed away unexpectedly June 25, 2020. Born September 21, 1952, in Cleveland, he’s been a lifelong resident of Lake County. Glenn was a tool and die maker. He retired from Habco Tool & Development Co. in 2018. Glenn was an outdoorsman enjoying fishing and hunting. He was active with the STEM Robotic Program through Habco. He enjoyed spending time with his family in Ohio and Las Vegas. Survivors include his children, Glenn L. Zeiler, Jr. and Joy Zeiler Courtright; grandchildren, Emily and Justin Zeiler and Boyd and Parker Zeiler Courtright; mother, Dolores (Felt) Zeiler; brother, Scott Zeiler; sisters-in-law, Pamela and Janette Zeiler. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Zeiler, and brothers, Charles and Russell Zeiler. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.