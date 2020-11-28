Glenn William Denham, 79, of Willoughby died Thanksgiving evening, Thursday, November 26, 2020, after several months of declining health, and not Covid-19.Glenn was born in Kent, Ohio. After attending Collinwood High School, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. An Expert (Rifle M-14) Sharpshooter, he proudly served his country, willing to defend the very constitutional rights and liberties so many now are quick to relinquish. Glenn was a Millwright and retired from Republic/LTV steel after 25+ years of service.Due to nonsensical regulations concerning a virus with a high recovery rate, Glenn was not surrounded by family and friends during his final days, but instead passed away alone surrounded by strangers.Glenn lived his life in "the land of the free and the home of the brave" but died in the land of the timid and the home of the confined.Glenn is survived by his daughter, Brianne (Michael) Rowell; grandchildren, Alec and Leah Rowell; his beloved cousin, Brigette Thompson; his "second daughter", Arica Benshoof; and his dearest friends, Gary and Justine Vogrin.He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Denham. Glenn was a loving father, a collector of (too) many things, simple, stubborn, independent, proud, private, generous, and kind. He loved his family, his country, his hot dogs, and his numerous hobby collections. He enjoyed talking about the many memories made at Euclid Beach Park, his "Movie Tuesdays" with friends, attending Retiree Luncheons, spending time in Amish Country, and like so many of us, would have loved to have lived to see the Cleveland Browns go to the Superbowl.No funeral arrangements can be made at this time because fear has changed how we live, how we die, and now dictates how we grieve.In the absence of an opportunity for funeral flowers, it is suggested friends send a card or flowers to a lonely Veteran or make a donation to the NRA