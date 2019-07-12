Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Kadet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna L. (Crysler) Kadet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna L. (Crysler) Kadet Obituary
Private services for Glenna L. (Crysler) Kadet, 81, of Mentor, will be held at a future date. Glenna passed away peacefully July 11, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland, with her family by her side. Born July 13, 1937 in Painesville, OH, Glenna was a longtime Mentor resident.She retired as a secretary for the Willoughby-Eastlake School System. Glenna was an avid sports fan, especially of the Indians and Cavs and she enjoyed knitting and gardening. She had a true love for sailboats and the water. Survivors include her daughter, Christie (Carl) Purpura; grandchildren, Cayla (Chris) Scigliano and Nicholas Purpura; sister, Jeanne Crysler. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Elsie (Van Allen) Crysler and brothers, Allen, Jack, and Billy Crysler. Family suggests contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or donate online at https://hospicewr.org/tribute. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now