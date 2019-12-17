|
Gloria A. Dibbin (nee Chernok), age 83, beloved wife of the late Edwin J.; loving mother of Monica, Gregory (deceased), and Edwin Jr. (deceased) (wife Rose Farinacci-Dibbin); cherished daughter of the late William V. and Ann (nee Reposky) Chernok; cherished grandmother of Emilie Dibbin, Rhiannnan Dibbin and Brandon Dibbin; dearest sister of William Chernok (wife Marge, both deceased) and Shirley Weiss (Chernok) (husband Frank, deceased); and treasured aunt of many. Service of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Body of Christ Community, 38057 Erie Road, Willoughby. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Gloria at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Contributions may be made in memory of Gloria to Body of Christ Community Church, 38057 Erie Road, Willoughby. Online obituary and guestbook at www.jakubs.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019