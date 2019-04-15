Gloria B. Spaulding, age 79, of Madison, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.Gloria was born May 2, 1939 to Bernice (Anderson) and Charles Hogen in Sharon, PA. A 1957 Graduate of West Middlesex High School, she also graduated from Youngstown State University in 1961. Just after completing her studies, Gloria married the love of her life, Ralph Spaulding, on June 17, 1961 in New Wilmington, PA.Gloria was the owner of Ladybug Lawn Services. She was a member of Park United Methodist Church, where she served on several committees. She served as secretary for Madison Old Fashioned Days. She also served on several committees for Geneva’s Grape Jamboree.Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ralph; her four sons, R. Scott (Karalee) Spaulding, Calvin (Paula Wolfe) Spaulding, Walter (Stacy) Spaulding, Ralph Andrew (Ava) Spaulding; her daughter, Terri (Brent) Carrick; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Hogen; and two nephews, one niece, and several great-nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ralph and Gaylord Hogen.Friends will be received Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH 44057.A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the funeral home, and final resting place will be Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, Institutional Relations & Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101-4554; Park United Methodist Church, 31 Park St., Madison, OH 44057; or Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. Ste 265, Columbus, OH 43231.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com Published in News-Herald on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary