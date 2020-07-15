Gloria C. Diedrich, age 76, a lifelong resident of the Chardon area, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, at her home, surrounded by love. She was born in Cleveland, OH, on May 16, 1944, to Peter and Margaret (Nee: Kurple) Yurchek. Gloria was a graduate of Chardon High School Class of 1962. She married Robert E. Diedrich in Chardon on May 29, 1964. Gloria loved to travel, having been to London, Paris, Florida, the Bahamas, and took a month trip to see the western states. She enjoyed camping with her family in the Tionesta area of Pennsylvania. Coming from a large family, family was always most important to her. She always brought laughter, happiness, and joy to family gatherings. Gloria always put God first in her life and devoted herself to developing her three sons into fine young men. Survivors include her husband, Robert; sons, John of Denver, CO and Thomas of Chardon; grandchildren, Daniel, Olivia, Kyle, Austin, and Aubrey; sisters, Martha McFarland of Chino Valley, AZ, Evelyn Smitko of Elyria, and Marilyn Arnold of Hinckley; brother, Steve Yurchek of Atlanta, GA; and daughter-in-law, Carrie of Cincinnati. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jeffery in April of this year; brother, Donald Yurchek; and sister, Eunice Schienke. Funeral Service for immediate family only will be at 2 p.m. on Sat., July 18, at the Burr Funeral Home in Chardon. The Service will be webcast on the funeral home website. Family and Friends are invited to the Interment Service which will be open to the public at 2:45 p.m. at the Chardon Municipal Cemetery. Social distancing will be requested. Information and condolences are online at: www.burrservice.com
