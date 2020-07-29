Gloria Grace Brockman (nee Lingenfelder), age 92, passed away on July 25, 2020, at home with her family. She was born on July 13, 1928, and was a long-time resident of Willoughby. She was the beloved wife of Charles W. Brockman, they just celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. She loved her job as a nurse's aide at Lake Health Medical Center in Willoughby where she enjoyed caring for patients, always offering love and support. She is survived by her children, Larry Kiehl of San Diego, CA, Linda (Kiehl) Larsen of San Luis Obispo, CA, Gary Kiehl of Ashtabula, OH, Laurie (Brockman) Mytro of Chardon, OH; grandchildren, Jake Kiehl, Marcus Mytro and Nicholas Mytro; sons-in-law, Mark Mytro and Glen Larsen; daughter-in-law, Mary Kiehl. We would like to thank the team within Lake Health Medical Center for their friendship and compassion as well as all the people at hospice for their gentle care. A private service will be held by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store